Teachers in talks with District regarding COVID-19 response

MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — COVID-19 may prompt a teacher’s union to file a labor complaint.

Teachers in the Mahomet-Seymour District are in talks with administrators about the district’s response to the virus. What happens next depends on those negotiations. But at a recent school board meeting, the union indicated it plans to file a grievance against the District.

Many teachers support moving the district to fully remote learning for the rest of the semester. Superintendent Lindsay Hall said school leaders hear a variety of requests and they are tasked with choosing the most feasible on a day-by-day basis.

“We’ve been in a hybrid plan for 14 weeks; it’s worked really well with the option–for about 25 percent of our families have been fully remote,” said Hall. “That option has always been there, it will always be there for families. At this point, it really is day-by-day. No one wants a plan more than Dr. Rummel and me. The uncertainty is really hard.” She said the District has not decided what will happen after Thanksgiving break.

The teachers union said during the board meeting the District’s actions feel reactive and not proactive.

The school board president declined an interview on Thursday. He said he did not feel comfortable talking about the grievance while bargaining with the District.