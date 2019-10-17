Teachers get book grants

CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Six teachers were given book grants for their classrooms Thursday morning. They were each for $250 from the Champaign Urbana Schools Foundation.

The foundation’s executive director said more than 270 teachers applied for the grants. She said they get a lot of request for money for books, and said students should start reading early.

“Up until 3rd grade, they’re learning how to read, said Kelly Hill, Executive Director for Champaign Urbana Schools Foundation. “After 3rd grade, they have to read to be able to learn. It’s really important that early literacy period, pre-K up to 3rd grade they’ve really got to nail down their letters and their sounds and putting words together so that after 3rd grade, there’s a lot of learning ahead, they can use those reading skills.”

Hill said this is only the start of the grant giving season. They plan to hand out between 15-20 $250 grants for teachers to buy whatever their classroom needs. They plan to hand out a total of $60,000 in grants over the year.