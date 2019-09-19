Teachers construct bus shelter for students

MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — Two local brothers designed and constructed a school bus shelter in Candlewood Estates for the Mahomet-Seymour School District students.

Garret Risley is a teacher at Mahomet-Seymour High School and Grant Risley is a teacher at St. Joe Grade School.

Garret Risley came up with the idea after noticing some students arriving to school wet after waiting in the rain.

This project received financial support from theMahomet Rotary Club and Troy Parkhill, who donated the materials and labor for the concrete pad.

“This was a case of where a need was recognized by individuals who were concerned for the well-being of local students. When news of it made its way to the Mahomet Rotary Club board, we were excited to support it financially,” said Gary Denzer, who serves as the Rotary Club’s Treasurer.

“We are grateful for the support of this project from our local Rotary Club as well as Mr. Parkhill,” said Superintendent Lindsey Hall.