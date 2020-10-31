Teacher using social media to engage students

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA)—Some teachers are using new methods to make learning more fun. Stephanie Thulen is a 7th grade English teacher. She is also a first year teacher. She tries to use apps like TikTok, Instagram, and references to Facebook live for her classes.

“I think they are engaged because they know we can talk to each other in a way that is informal. I use a lot of slang in class. I ask them to use their other languages if they have them. I think it just helps build a relationship,” said Thulen, “I think teachers are very good about saying we need to meet kids where they’re at, but I think we can meet them where they’re at with technology. If we bring learning to them in places or ways that they already feel comfortable with, it can be more meaningful learning. They’re much more engaged in it.”

Thulen says using apps like TikTok are optional because she knows not everyone has access to social media.