Teacher union meets again for contract negotiations

FARMER CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — Teachers in the Blue Ridge School District are going back to the negotiating table Wednesday night. The union and district will be meeting with a federal mediator. Teachers have been working without a contract since June.

They authorized a strike Sunday. That could come as soon as October 28 if a compromise isn’t met.

The union is bargaining for several things, including health insurance, salaries and payment for work outside of the workday. The union said starting pay for teachers is low (a base salary is in the low $30,000’s) and teacher turnover is high. They also want the district to contribute $2,500 per participating employee for employee health savings plans by the 2021-2022 school year.

The Blue Ridge Federation of Teachers represents 110 district employees, including custodians, teachers, nurses and bus drivers.