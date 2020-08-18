Teacher tests positive for COVID-19

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA)- A staff member tested positive for COVID-19 at a Mattoon school. St. Johns Lutheran school closed the classroom, and students in that class will quarantine for 14 days. Everyone inside the building has to wear masks and have their temperatures checked. Principal Trent Duckett says having someone test positive does make him more vigilant.

“Did we do everything we could, and I think our plan is pretty solid. I think our parents support the plan that we have so we have to step things up. I make sure we follow up, and we check up that the cleaning staff is doing what they need to do, and the teachers are doing everything they can,” said Duckett. “If a parent does want to remove their child from the classroom they’re able to move to virtual learning at any time.”