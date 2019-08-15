Teacher shortage now considered crisis

ROSSVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) -- A girl's parents say she was abused by a teacher's aide, but others say it's not what happened. Caydence Bryll was 3 when her parents say the aide hurt her. They say they reported what they thought was abuse and nothing was done.

Now they want people to know what they went through. They hope spreading the word will keep it from happening again. They say they waited for the school board to make changes, but nothing was done. Now, they think other people should know what happened in the hopes of keeping it from happening again.