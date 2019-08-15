Teacher shortage now considered crisis

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The teacher shortage isn’t just a problem. Education leaders say it’s a full-blown crisis.
Mark Klaisner, the director of the Illinois Association of Regional Superintendents of Schools says, last year there were about 1,400 unfilled teaching positions. He worries the number will only grow.
The study shows school districts in Douglas and DeWitt counties are suffering the most. He says bus driver shortages are also a concern, but they’re not as worried because the requirements to become a drivers aren’t as strict as those to teach.