Teacher recognized for excellence

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA)–A teacher is being recognized for excellence in the classroom. Jennifer Smith is an 8th grade science teacher at Monticello Middle School. She was nominated for the Golden Apple Award. She is one of 30 teachers who was selected as one of the top educators in Illinois this year. Smith says her students use a variety of engineering projects with real world applications including designing a prototype of an infant incubator to run where there isn’t electricity.

Another teacher from Central Illinois, Gina Romer, from Springfield was also nominated. The award recepients will be notified in the Spring.