Seated: left to right- Ann, Rachel and Roger Seibert (Rachel’s parents). 2nd Row Standing :State Rep Mike Marron R-Danville, Teri McCarthy from Community Blood Services of Illinois, Jim Watts of Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center and Margaret Vaughn of the Illinois Coalition of Community Blood Centers.

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — An area teacher is being recognized as the state’s Best School Blood Drive Coordinator. This year, high school math teacher, Rachel Seibert, was chosen as the winner after having been nominated by Community Blood Services of Illinois. It’s a division of Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center. The award was presented to Seibert Thursday.