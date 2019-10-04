Teacher receives blood drive award

DANVILLE, Ill (WCIA) — One teacher is getting an award for coordinating nearly a dozen blood drives.

Rachel Seibert was awarded the BEst School Blood Drive Coordinator. She teaches math at Danville High School and took over coordinating blood drives there a few years ago.

Seiber said it’s all about giving back to her community.

“All the blood that’s collected does go to our local medical centers in the area, in Central Illinois,” said Seibert. “And we get about 70 pints each blood drive. Successful donations, and each one can help save three different lives. So we’re saving potentially 200 lives with every blood drive at Danville High School.”

The coalition of community blood centers said one of the reasons she was given the award was for her creativity with the drives.