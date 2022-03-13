RIVERTON, Ill. (WCIA) – Riverton High School is devastated after a beloved science teacher was found unresponsive in the building Saturday morning.

“Everybody is mourning and grieving as we all love Dave and it just won’t be the same without him,” Riverton School District Superintendent Brad Polanin said.

David Dressel taught science at Riverton High School for the past four years, but Superintendent Polanin said it felt like he was a part of the school forever – and he will forever be missed by the tight-knit community.

Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon confirmed Dressel was found deceased at the school and pronounced dead at 11:05 a.m. Saturday.

Polanin said Dressel was supervising Saturday school before a volleyball tournament.

“He was a guy who came to everything. He was at every event that we had, he supported our kids, he loved his job. He loved our schools. He was just such a good person,” Polanin said. “It’s just so, so unfortunate for him, his family and all of us who loved him.”

He said in a statement the school will be open at 10:00 a.m. Monday, and counselors will be available for students, staff and community members.

He also said Riverton comes together in good times and bad, and they’re doing what they can to support the family right now. They’re organizing meals for his family and a memorial that will be held at the school. Updates will be communicated on the school’s social media pages.

The coroner is currently investigating Dressel’s death. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.