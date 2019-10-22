Teacher contract negotiations go late into night

FARMER CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — Teachers at the Blue Ridge School District could go on strike next week, but they’re trying to stave that off with more contract negotiations. The union and the school district met behind closed doors Monday evening. They went in at 5:00 p.m. As of 11:00 p.m, they still haven’t left.

The union members contract expired at the end of June. One of their main concerns is salary. At the last school board meeting, former Blue Ridge students and staff members shared heartfelt stories, and pleaded with the school district to work out a fair deal. Pickets and marches followed several of those meetings.

If a deal can’t be struck Monday night, they still have other chances. The two sides can schedule however many additional meetings it takes until Monday, October 28. In the worse case scenario, if no deal is reached by then, teachers and staff do plan to strike that day.