Teacher comes back from retirement to help put on spring musical

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — One woman is coming back to Centennial High School in Champaign to help revamp the drama department.

Sue Aldridge used to be a teacher there and she noticed the department didn’t have a leader, so she wanted to help. She’s spending her time putting together the school’s spring musical.

“I jumped at the chance because I needed a way to help because that was the helpless feeling I’ve had for so long during Covid, that what could I do to help and this kind of a door opened and so I’m back,” Sue Aldridge, interim drama teacher, said.

The play is the 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.