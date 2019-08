NORMAL, Ill. (WCIA) — A Forsyth man working as a teacher in Normal is facing charges of criminal sexual assault and abuse of a child. 47-year-old Jonathan Hovey works at Normal Glenn Elementary School.

Police said the school district contacted them after a student told their parent Hovey repeatedly touched her inappropriately. They also reopened a report from 2005 when a first grader said she was also touched inappropriately.