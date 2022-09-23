SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A Springfield teacher was arrested earlier this week after he became involved in a fight with a student.

Adrian Akers, a teacher at Lanphier High School, was arrested on Monday and is now on paid administrative leave. The student involved in this fight with Akers was injured to the point that they needed to be taken to the hospital for treatment.

The Springfield School District released the following statement in response to our inquiries:

Springfield Public Schools District 186 and Lanphier administration enacted protocol and responded quickly to the incident at Lanphier High School that involved an altercation between a teacher and student on Monday, September 19. The District does not discuss personnel matters and the Illinois School Student Records Act prohibits discussion of individual student records. Springfield School District

The district did not go into further detail.