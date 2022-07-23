TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA)– Taylorville Police Department worked with the Federal Bureau of Investigation regarding a case of wire fraud at the YMCA in Taylorville.

Chief of Police Dwayne Wheeler said Lori J. Zeitler, 63 was indicted by the United States Attorney’s Springfield office for five counts of wire fraud.

Wheeler said Zeitler was a part of a scheme to defraud and obtain money from the YMCA as an employee. She worked there as a book-keeper.

Court records show the fraud occurred between January 2005 to November of 2018. Court records show she allegedly stole at least $27,508.62 from the YMCA.

Taylorville Police Department, Illinois State Police, and the FBI aided in the investigation.

“The City of Taylorville is happy that there is closure on this case as many citizens have been seeking information on this case recently.” said Wheeler.

Reminder, all people are innocent until proven guilty.