TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A woman was charged with theft from the Taylorville Community School District Band Boosters account.

Taylorville Police Department said they were contacted by the school about the possibility of theft. The TPD and the district worked together and said they found evidence of theft.

Officials said with the approval of States Attorney Wes Poggenpohl, Bobbi J. Ward, 46 of Taylorville was charged with theft over $10,000, but not exceeding $100,000.

Ward was transported to the Christian County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing.