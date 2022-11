TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Taylorville Water Treatment Plant and Renewable Energy Evolution will host a ribbon cutting ceremony on Nov. 18.

The event is a celebration for the newly constructed 439kW DC solar energy plant located near the Christian County YMCA. Developer Brian Maillet and Taylorville Mayor Bruce Barry are among speakers at the event scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.

Taylorville Water Treatment Plant said they look forward to sharing this special millstone together.