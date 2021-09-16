Taylorville School District mourns loss of high school senior

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A community is in mourning after a Taylorville High School senior passed away.

In a news release, Superintendent Dr. Chris Dougherty said Alexia Garrison died Wednesday night in her home. She had collapsed.

“There are no words to express the grief, heartbreak, and sense of loss felt by everyone at this time,” said Dr. Dougherty.

School counselors are available for students and staff. “We encourage everyone who has been affected by this tragedy to seek comfort in each other, in the resources available here and in our community, and with the assistance of trusted adults. Any student, parent, or staff member in need of assistance should be encouraged to reach out for help.”

Dr. Dougherty asked their community to keep Alexia’s family and friends in their thoughts and prayers as they grieve her loss.