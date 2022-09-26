TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – Plans are in the early stages to revitalize Taylorville’s downtown square for future years.

Taylorville resident Cindy Frisina recently acquired a handful of a storefronts for the project. Through her company, Heartland Development Partners, Inc, and a companion nonprofit organization, Revitalize Rural America, she plans to build upon the progress already being made to improve the historic square.

“I founded Heartland Development Partners with a passion for improving rural communities like my hometown of Taylorville,” said Frisina, whose family has lived in town for generations. “Bringing innovative leadership, resources and transformative business experience to make a positive impact on my community is my goal with this project.”

Currently, a slew of businesses fill the square, including gift shops, restaurants, a pawn shop, an antique store, a movie theater and a hair salon. Most recently, a book shop and a sustainability shop have opened their doors.

“I am humbled that our residents want to continue making Taylorville a better place to live,” Taylorville Mayor Bruce Barry said. “Our downtown square is a great part of our community, and I am looking forward to its revitalization in the coming years.”

Frisina is currently in the the planning stages for her acquired buildings. New businesses in the plan include a rooftop bar and a performing arts center for a scheduled fall 2023 opening.

“I hope my project will help Taylorville become a must visit Midwestern destination and an even better place to live,” Frisina said. “Who knows, maybe a Hallmark movie will be filmed on the square. It would make a perfect setting.”