TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Taylorville Police Department is reminding people to stay alert to scams.

In a Facebook post, Taylorville Police said they received a report of a suspicious call from someone claiming to be an Ameren official. Police officers believed the call was a scam according to information provided by the receiver.

This is what police officers recommend doing when getting a suspicious call:

+Hang up, Google the number and reach out to the correct contact to verify you are talking to the right person.

+Do not release any personal information when answering a call.

+Do not answer any unknown numbers, especially if you are not expecting a call from a certain agency.

The Taylorville Police Department reminds people to protect themselves from scams and stay safe.