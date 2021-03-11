Taylorville Police warn community about scammers posing as officers

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Taylorville Police are warning their community about a scam phone going around the area.

Chief Dwayne Wheeler said they got a couple reports Thursday regarding this scam. They were told a recording says that an officer–from an undisclosed department– is trying to contact the intended victim about their social security number being hacked. The call-taker is then asked to press one to talk to the officer. However, Wheeler said no one has selected that option.

Officers are warning their community to not engage with these scammers. Call police if you have any questions about a suspicious phone call.