TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Taylorville children have an opportunity to spend an entertaining night with conservation police officers.

Fishing with Offishers will run Thursday from 5:30-8 p.m. on Lake Marina. This event is open to kids ages 5-15 and welcomes anyone older with a fishing license.

Officers will teach the fishing laws and basics. Kids will do some fishing to test their new skills to wrap up the event. Whoever catches the biggest and smallest fish of the night will get a prize from the Taylorville Police Department.

The department encourages attendees to bring their own fishing poles. For kids who don’t have one, the department will offer fishing poles from donations. Officials said they appreciate the donors who make the event possible and can’t wait cast a line with kids.

“So come out, bring your kids, have some fun and learn something new,” officials said.