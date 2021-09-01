Taylorville Police: Scammer called an officer, claiming to be Federal Reserves

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Taylorville police officer recently got a scam call on their work phone, claiming it was from the Federal Reserves notifying them of a serious issue.

Officers said the automated message advised them to press one to speak to someone regarding the case against them. When talking to the officer, the “representative” could not provide a case number and hung up when the officer questioned the scam and identified themselves as law enforcement.

According to officers, if there is any serious issue, the Federal Reserves will not contact people via phone and ask for personal details because they would have all of that information. Federal Reserves will often notify people by sending something in the mail. Scammers often attempt to scare people into complying and this costs not only money, but personal identifying information that can be used by them fraudulently.

Police officers encourage people to talk to family members, neighbors, and especially the seniors in the community who may not have access to social media and are vulnerable to scare tactics of scammers.