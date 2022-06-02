TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Ride a UTV this summer? Don’t forget these rules before hitting the road.

In a Facebook post, Taylorville Police Department reminds UTV owners that drivers need to be at least 21 years old and have a valid driver’s license. All passengers must be at least eight years old. An insurance policy covering all operators of the UTV is also required.

The driver and passengers must wear a seatbelt when riding on the roadway. No driver can operate a UTV on any city roadway after dark.

For general golf cart rules and more information, visit Taylorville Police Department.