Taylorville Police: One teenager arrested after early morning car chase

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Taylorville Police arrested a teenager after a car chase early Tuesday morning.

In a Facebook post, officers said that at around 3:30 a.m., a sergeant on patrol saw a suspicious vehicle behind a shopping center. The sergeant followed the car and tried to make a traffic stop, but the vehicle took off.

“Due to not knowing if the occupants just committed a crime, the sergeant per policy made a decision to follow the vehicle due to no traffic or pedestrians out at that time,” said officers. After several minutes, other officers joined in the chase and were able to box in the vehicle around the Palmer area. There were two teenagers in the car.

Police Chief Dwayne Wheeler said the 15-year-old driver was arrested for fleeing & eluding police. Both teenagers were released to their parents.

Wheeler said his department had previous contact with the teenagers regarding theft cases.

“Nice job to the Officers protecting this City from bad elements while we sleep,” said officers in the post.