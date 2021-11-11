Taylorville Police: Man arrested in relation to truck stolen at Casey’s

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Taylorville Police successfully located a truck a few hours after it was reported to be stolen on Wednesday.

Police officers posted to Facebook at around 7:10 p.m. Wednesday, saying they initiated a traffic stop to talk to a suspect. The subject did not comply and fled the stop. Police followed the suspect, which led to a car chase to the outside of Taylorville. At one point, the subject tried to run a police unit off the road.

When the subject was northbound on 29, he decided to drive the stolen truck into a field. The truck went into a large ditch and couldn’t go any further. The subject was then taken into custody.

Police said the subject was 44-year-old Daniel Skaggs from Decatur. According to them, Skaggs has 29 prior arrests and 27 convictions ranging from burglaries, narcotics, weapon offenses, traffic and more.

Taylorville Police said Skaggs was charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, aggravated fleeing and eluding police, resisting a police officer, reckless driving and driving while revoked.

At 2:05 p.m. on Wednesday, Taylorville Police posted to Facebook, asking for the public’s assistance in finding a stolen vehicle.

Police said at around 12:30 p.m., they received a 911 call from a person who reported that when he walked into Casey’s on the west side of Taylorville for a minute or two, an unknown subject stole his truck.