Taylorville Police K9 dies after 11 years of service

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Taylorville Police Department has lost a long-time member of its force.

The department is announcing “with a heavy heart” that K9 Echo has passed away. A Facebook post says the dog started with the force in 2007 with Officer Evert Nation. After that policeman was promoted to detective, Echo was then paired with Officer Ben Toberman.

Echo then retired from service in 2018. During her career as a K9 unit, Echo assisted many agencies in several counties, police say.

She performed demonstrations for the communities, including 5th grade “Too Good for Drugs” classes (formely D.A.R.E.

“From day one to the very last day she was ready for work and excited to hop right up in her kennel in the squad,” the department says. “If you could say she had a hobby it would be swimming, she loved to swim.

“She was loved by all, especially by both handlers’ family members. She will be missed, R.I.P. Echo.”