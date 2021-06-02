Taylorville Police hold recruitment night for Law Enforcement Explorers program

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Taylorville Police are having a recruitment event Wednesday night for those interested in joining the Law Enforcement Explorers program.

Officers said the program is for those between the ages of 14-20. Those in the program will be able to get exposure to various careers in criminal justice and get “hands-on” experience in the field. The program will give participants a better idea of what is involved in law enforcement field and see if they want to pursue that career path.

The recruitment event will be at the Taylorville Police Department from 5:30 – 6:30 p.m..