TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Taylorville Police and Fire Departments are gearing up for National Night Out and are asking the public for help.

National Night Out is a way for police departments across the nation to connect with their communities. Taylorville Police and Fire will be hosting their National Night Out event on August 2 from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Christian County Fairgrounds, with everything from food to music and games.

“That’s the best way for, as we’re out and about, these kids and families, they know the police, they see them, they can trust them if they need something, they know they can always come up to us,” said Taylorville Police dispatcher Kayleigh Boston. “This is a great way to create a partnership with our community.”

Taylorville Police and Fire are partnering with several departments, including Assumption Police, Stonington Police, Kincaid Police, Edinburg Police and Morrisonville Police, along with the Christian County Sheriff’s Office. They are asking the community for donations, which will be accepted up until the event.