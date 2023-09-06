TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Finding police officers to fill roles is becoming competitive between departments, and smaller towns are finding themselves on the short end.

Small departments across the country are struggling to get staffed, and some are even shutting down.

The Taylorville Police Department has been undermanned before, but now they’re fully staffed. Patrol Officer Kirsten Beamon said the community and work culture played a huge role in that.

“We’re always looking to promote people that want to do a good job and support the community,” Beamon said. “And it’s just, you know, it’s a shame because we do get sometimes dismissed.”

But new officers aren’t just looking for opportunities anywhere. They’re following the money.

“That’s always something that is a struggle to compete with when it comes to bigger agencies because they can offer bonuses,” Beamon said.

Beamon said that unfortunate, that is not the case in smaller areas. But what they lack in pay, she said they make up for in training.

“Something that we offer that a lot of agencies don’t, is the training opportunities are just incredible,” she said. “That is something I hear from bigger agencies is their training opportunities are less, and they really have to fight for those.”

While that may attract recruits, it’ll take more to keep them. Beamon believes a big part is individual support that bigger agencies can’t give in the same way.

“That’s something that needs to be focused on, I think nationwide,” Beamon said. “Because if leadership does not let their lower people know how important they are and when they do a good job, the morale is just going to be killed and then you’re not going to have people wanting to do the job.”

She said being able to build deep connections with leadership and the community helped her department keep its numbers up. And if other smaller agencies can do the same, they may be able to compete with larger cities.

“Officers need to know that their departments have their backs when it comes to personal life or if they’re struggling professionally with something,” Beamon said

Beamon added that she hopes more start looking at all aspects of the career and not just the pay.