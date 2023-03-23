TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Taylorville man has been reunited with his family after he went missing from the city earlier this month.

Taylorville Police officials credited the statewide LEADS system and its Flock automated license plate readers with finding him. In a post on Facebook, they said dispatcher Kayleigh Boston was the one to enter the man’s personal and vehicle information, provided by his family, into the system.

The man was considered endangered because of a medical condition, and it took multiple law enforcement agencies to track him down. Automated license plate readers in Morris, about two-and-a-half hours north of Taylorville, eventually spotted his car, and Grundy County Sheriff’s deputies joined the hunt when the ALPR sightings moved into the rural parts of the county.

The ALPR sightings eventually moved to Pontiac, a further 40 miles south of Morris, where the man was found safe by a state trooper.

On Facebook, officials commended Boston for a job well done for her role in locating the man. They also said that they’ve ordered four more ALPR units for the city with the hope that the additional units can help others in a similar situation.