TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Taylorville man was arrested Thursday after police said he had child pornography.

In a news release, Taylorville Police Chief Dwayne Wheeler said officers were investigating a subject allegedly having child pornography. They executed a search warrant on 44-year-old Darrell Blake’s house on Thursday. Afterwards, he was arrested for possession/distribution of child pornography.

Wheeler said Blake was also a registered sex offender.