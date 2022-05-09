TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Christian County Animal Control said that 65 cats are now in their care after they were rescued from a Taylorville home over the weekend.

The cats were rescued after Taylorville Animal Control received a complaint regarding cats at the house. After determining the cats needed to be removed, TAC asked CCCAC for assistance in housing and rehoming them. The cats are in the process of being medically evaluated in order to be rehomed.

CCAC is accepting donations of cat litter and food at their shelter, located at 300 South Baughman Road in Taylorville.