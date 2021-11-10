TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Taylorville Police need your help to bring a holiday feast to families in the community.

“We are looking for donations for our Thanksgiving Turkey food drive for the 23rd,” said officers in a Facebook post. They have several suggestions on what items they could use for the drive.

Those items include:

Stuffing mix

Green beans

Corn

Cornbread mix

Cranberry sauce

Boxed mash potato mix

As it gets closer to the 23rd, items like butter, pies, etc. will be accepted.

All donations can be dropped off at the Taylorville Police Department.