TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Taylorville Police need your help to bring a holiday feast to families in the community.
“We are looking for donations for our Thanksgiving Turkey food drive for the 23rd,” said officers in a Facebook post. They have several suggestions on what items they could use for the drive.
Those items include:
- Stuffing mix
- Green beans
- Corn
- Cornbread mix
- Cranberry sauce
- Boxed mash potato mix
As it gets closer to the 23rd, items like butter, pies, etc. will be accepted.
All donations can be dropped off at the Taylorville Police Department.