TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Taylorville native Terry Wright is collecting donations for Maui recovery efforts.

He partnered with Samaritan Purse, a Christian organization that specializes in providing for victims of conflict, disaster, famine and epidemics throughout the world. Eighteen Central Illinois banks are providing drop-off locations for people to send money. Wright said he’s helped with several efforts like the war in Ukraine and is always looking for an opportunity to do good in the world.

“A lot of times people, they want to do good for others and just need a little nudge to convince them to go ahead and follow through with their original idea,” Wright said. “That’s kind of what I try to do is urge people to follow through on wanting to be helpful to people, encourage them and try to make it as easy on them as possible.”

Wright said the deadline to accept donations is September 29. He said you can also use the address below:

P.O. Box 3000

Boone, NC 28607

Memo: Maui

To: Chris Johnston