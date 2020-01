TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Friends of a Taylorville man are coming to terms with his death.

Jason Bright was allegedly stabbed by his girlfriend, Michaela Herpstreith in her home. He then walked two houses down to his cousins house. They called the cops, but it was too late.

The 40-year-old Bright bled to death. Now the 21-year-old Herpstreith is in custody, and is expected to be formally charged tomorrow.

Meanwhile, his friends and family are still processing his death.