CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A 33-year-old man was recently sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to two counts of aggravated battery to a police officer.

Officials said Michael Emery of Taylorville was sentenced to seven years in prison. The charges stemmed from an incident on April 19 where Emery bit two Taylorville officers while they were placing him under arrest.

Christian County State’s Attorney Poggenpohl stated, “The safety of officers is a priority of this office, and any defendant who makes an officer’s job more dangerous by resisting, fighting or fleeing will be looking at harsher penalties and additional charges for their actions.”

The defendant requested and was ordered to complete substance abuse treatment while incarcerated.