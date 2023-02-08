TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The United States Attorney’s Office Central District of Illinois announced that 37-year-old Donald R. Felton of Taylorville was sentenced to 20 years in prison for possession with intent to distribute 50 or more grams of actual methamphetamine (“Ice”).

Officers initiated an investigation of Felton in May 2019 for traveling to the St. Louis area to obtain methamphetamine for redistribution in the Taylorville area. The next month, officers observed Felton drive his SUV to a rest area near Hamel, Ill., located north of St. Louis, where he met with an unknown man, and then returned to Taylorville.

Once Felton returned to Taylorville, officers executed a traffic stop and then searched his SUV. Officers then seized 398 grams (nearly one pound) of pure methamphetamine (“Ice”) and a digital scale. Additionally, officers seized more than $800 in cash from Felton.

In imposing a sentence above the 15-year mandatory minimum, Chief U.S. District Judge Sara Darrow noted the devastating impacts that pure methamphetamine (“Ice”) has had on Central Illinois communities. She further emphasized Felton’s more than 20-year criminal history, which began in 1996 when he was 11 years old.

Felton was indicted in June 2019 and was convicted after a two-day jury trial in June 2022.

The statutory penalties for possession with intent to distribute 50 or more grams of actual methamphetamine (“Ice”) include a minimum of 15 years+ to life in prison, up to a $20,000,000 fine, and a minimum of 10+ years to a life term of supervised release.

“This case represents the Department’s continuing commitment to holding persons accountable for the distribution of Ice methamphetamine and, as Judge Darrow noted, its devastating impact on communities in Central Illinois,” said Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy A. Bass. “I would also like to thank the local, state, and federal agencies for their cooperative and dedicated efforts in this successful prosecution.”

The Illinois State Police Central Illinois Enforcement Group, Christian County Sheriff’s Office, Taylorville Police Department, and the Drug Enforcement Administration investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Bass and Sierra Senor-Moore represented the government in the prosecution.