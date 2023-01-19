TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Taylorville man is under arrest after authorities said he had received and was in possession of child pornography.

Todd England, 49, was arrested on Thursday by members of the Taylorville Police Department and investigators from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. He is facing federal charges and could spend years in prison.

“The Taylorville Police Department would like to thank Homeland Security Investigators, Federal Probation and the United States Attorney’s Office that issued the arrest warrant,” said Taylorville Police Chief Dwayne Wheeler. “We are happy that he is off our streets in Taylorville.”

Wheeler added that this is not the first time England has been arrested for possessing child pornography. He was arrested in 2019 but received probation. England was still on federally supervised release at the time of his latest arrest.