TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A man from Taylorville is under arrest after police said he sexually abused a teenager with a “severe intellectual disability.”

Taylorville Police Chief Dwayne Wheeler said James Eiskant, 64, was arrested on Wednesday for aggravated criminal sexual abuse. Christian County State’s Attorney John McWard formally charged Eiskant in this case, and he was arraigned on Thursday. Bond was set at $500,000.

Wheeler said an investigation started on Monday when a woman contacted him to ask if he would talk with her 19-year-old grandson. The grandson was leaving home and visiting a place at all times of the day, despite being told to stay home or in a safe place that his grandmother knew about.

Wheeler said he spoke with the teen and quickly realized something was wrong. The teen eventually told Wheeler vital information that he called “very disturbing.”

Wheeler then asked his detective division to begin an investigation and on Wednesday, police served a search warrant on Clay Street. Eiskant was arrested during the warrant’s execution.

Eiskant, Wheeler added, was a registered sex offender following a crime several years ago, but his registration had previously expired.

“We pray for healing for the family and thank the grandmother for bringing her grandson to speak to TPD,” Wheeler said. “This nightmare is over.”