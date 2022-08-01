TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency has sealed the Taylorville Kroger on Bidwell Street because of improper asbestos removal.

According to the IEPA, they received a complaint on Friday about demolition taking place inside Kroger. IEPA inspectors found SSI, a licensed asbestos contractor, was removing asbestos in the grocery store.

The inspectors said while SSI was removing in a containment, materials from the containment went outside into areas open to the public, leading to IEPA sealing the store.

IEPA officials have also asked the Attorney General’s office for an injunctive order to stop Kroger and SSI until they can seal the building and prohibit anyone not approved by the agency from entering the building.

The seal order is in effect until IEPA rescinds it.