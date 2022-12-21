TAYLORVILLE, Ill. – The Kroger location in Taylorville reopened its doors to the public on Wednesday. The store was shut down by the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency in July because of concerns of exposing customers to asbestos while they removed the materials.

Shoppers flocked to the store shopping for Christmas dinner and stocking up on groceries ahead of the winter storm, and were thrilled to see the store open again.

“I think it’s wonderful they’re back open,” Loretta Lowe, a shopper, said. “ I’ve told everybody I’ve seen that it was coming back.”

Another shopper was also excited that the store is up and running.

“It was an emotional moment, because they’ve worked really hard,” Brenda Patrick, a shopper, said. “They’ve been out of work for a long time. And it’s been hard for them especially and our community has really missed Kroger. So we’re just so happy and willing to support them as much as we can.”

The store also held a welcome back ceremony for employees.

Before closing, the store employed around 90 people, but after its doors shut, some worked at Kroger in Decatur.