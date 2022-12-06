TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Kroger has announced its intention to reopen its Taylorville store before the end of December.

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency ordered the store’s closure on July 29 due to concerns about the handling and removal of flooring materials. State-approved and licensed professionals have since made the desired repairs, and extensive testing confirms the store can be readied to serve customers again.

“I am eager to reopen the doors, greet the Kroger family and welcome back all of Taylorville’s loyal Kroger customers,” said Kroger Central Division president Colleen Juergensen. “I am grateful to the shoppers who stood by us and rallied on our behalf in August. We’re thankful their support never wavered. It was for them, customers and associates alike, that we focused so intently on our plan to reopen. Now, we hope that is possible just in time for Christmas.”

The store employed around 90 associates in July. Some of them have worked at Kroger stores in Decatur since the closure. Others took leaves of absence or chose other careers.

Kroger is preparing to rebuild its team before reopening the store. It will host two upcoming hiring fairs at the Taylorville Public Library on Dec. 9 and 16 from 12 to 3 p.m.

“I am so proud of the way the community has reached out to every one of our associates,” said store leader Robin Gross. “Reassuring them Taylorville will be back to support them, letting them know how much they were missed because the Kroger team is like family to them and they want us to come home. The community has been overwhelmingly supportive.”

Kroger plans to complete modifications to prepare for the reopening, ensuring the store adheres to the highest standards for cleanliness and providing a safe and secure workplace for associates and customers to shop.

The reopening date is subject to the renovations’ completion.