TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A home in Taylorville was deemed a total loss after a fire over the weekend.

The Taylorville Fire Department shared on social media that it received a call at 3:21 a.m. on Sunday, July 9, for a fully involved house fire. Officials said crews made a fast attack on the home, but the home was already a total loss by the time firefighters arrived.

Courtesy: Taylor Fire Department’s Facebook page

Taylorville Fire reported that no one was home at the time of the fire, so no one was hurt.

Officials also thanked the Stonington and Owaneco Fire Protection Districts for their help in battling the flames.