TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Taylorville High School went into a brief soft lockdown Thursday morning after a student made a passing comment about an airsoft gun being at the school, officials said.

Taylorville School District officials said on the district Facebook page that a student was overheard telling another student about an airsoft gun. The student who made the comment implied that the airsoft gun was real, and that he had it in his locker.

When the school’s administration became aware, the high school was placed on a code yellow soft lockdown at approximately 11:13 a.m.

The student is said to have later clarified to school officials that he made the comment in jest. Officials searched both his locker and the locker of the student he was talking to; no weapons, including airsoft guns, were found.

Speaking with the Taylorville Police Department, school officials determined there were no further safety concerns to students. The soft lockdown was lifted at 11:21 a.m. after lasting less than 10 minutes.

The school has been operating normally since then.

“The safety and security of THS students and staff is always our highest priority,” the school district said in their post. “Thank you to the Taylorville Police Department for their assistance.”