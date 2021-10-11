Taylorville firefighters release Angel Tree registration dates

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Taylorville Firefighters announced the official dates and times for Angel Tree registration on Monday morning.

The Angel Tree registration days for the 2021 Christmas season are:

– November 20: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

– November 30: 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

– December 1: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.

According to Captain Cody Rogers, the Angel Tree Program is a charity that the Taylorville Firefighters put on to help raise money for families with financial difficulties to celebrate Christmas. The parents will come to Taylorville fire station and register their kids to be on the “tree”. After the children are registered, each of them is assigned a number. Taylorville firefighters use that number to create Christmas cards with the child’s wants and put them on two big trees at a local Walmart. Community members pick up the cards, preparing gifts for the kids based on what is written in the cards and drop them off at the Taylorville firehouse.

After the firefighters receive the gifts, they realign the numbers with the children and “build” the family. They also use donations that have been collecting throughout the year to make sure all the kids get what they want and there is an equal amount of gifts. Once the whole family is “built,” the fire crews call the parents to pick up the gifts in secret so that their children can get them from “Santa” on Christmas Day.

“We love the opportunity to bring magic, joy and love to families on Christmas,” said Captain Rogers.

The Angel Tree programs started back in 1980. It stemmed from two separate programs, which were Christmas for Kids and The Angel Tree. These two were officially brought together as one in 2014.

This program has helped countless families. It offers support for the age group of infant to 14 years old. Last year, they have helped 176 children to get great Christmas presents.

Officials said this year, the registration will be in-person at the Taylorville fire station. A valid photo ID and home address will be required. Participants must live in Taylorville Fire Protection District. Anyone has questions should call Nicholas Zepin or Cody Rogers at 217-824-2295.