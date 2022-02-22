TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — At approximately 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday, the Taylorville Fire Department received notification of a fire along South Spresser Street.

Upon arrival, they found that a fire was burning through the roof of “The Landing,” which is a business formerly known as “Mity’s Pub.”

Firefighters were unable to enter the structure because of a roof collapse. The building and contents inside are believed to be a complete loss.

The Illinois State Fire Marshal is currently investigating the cause and origin of the fire.