TAYLORVILLE, Ill., (WCIA) — Before couples say their “I dos” and start the next chapter of their lives, they typically spend a good chunk of time searching for the perfect spot to tie the knot.

In Our Town Taylorville, one husband and wife are hoping to make it even easier. They created Pillars Event Center, an event space, in an old church.

Jerry Cocagne, one of the owners, knows weddings are their forte.

But, it wasn’t always that way.

“The original church, which was about a block away, opened up in 1875. It was built in 1875. They built this facility in 1925,” he said.

It closed in 2016 and Cocagne and his wife bought the space a month later. Now, they’re helping people start their own lives together in Our Town Taylorville.

“We’re pretty much a full-service thing,” he described.

While happy couples start their futures together upstairs, Laurie Cocagne, Jerry’s wife, helps the magic happen downstairs.

“She’ll bring them down here, they’ll have a session and they’ll put stuff together, maybe do some table decorations here and see what they like,” Cocagne described.

On the big day itself, families and friends can spend the whole day in the same spot.

“There still isn’t anything quite like it in Taylorville,” Cocagne said.

Complete with a bridal suite, a man cave for the groom and a chapel plus reception space for hundreds.

He said people come from near and far to celebrate. About half from Taylorville, and the rest from nearby towns.

“It’s affected the business clientele in a good way as well,” Cocagne said. “It’s turned out real good for us and for the community.”

Their work isn’t done yet. Right now they’re working on turning two homes that are just steps away from the center into Airbnbs. They hope to have the spaces open by the end of the year.