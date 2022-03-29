TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Taylorville is one step closer to getting a skate park.

The grassroots movement to bring a new skate park to town has found an anonymous donor to fund a 50×100 foot concrete slab, according to the Taylorville Skate Park Facebook page.

The park will be located at the Don Bragg Sports complex, which was unanimously approved by the park board in late November, according to officials.

The group has also partnered with The Quarter Back Club in order to form a subcommittee of skaters and skate park committee members. The group has established a bank account in which group founder, Evan Mitchell, and Mayor Bruce Barry are the account holders. There will soon be GoFundMe campaign connected to the account, so that they can raise money for ramps and other fixtures.

On the “Sketbort!” website, Mitchell lists the following reasons explaining how Taylorville would benefit from a skate park: